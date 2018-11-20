CLOSE
Man Says He is Going to ‘Blow Up’ Bathroom; Arrested for Bomb Threat

Man with his nose covered to not smell the poop

Source: Fernando Trabanco Fotografía / Getty

A New Orleans man was arrested for saying he’s going to ‘blow the bathroom up’ is telling police he simply meant he had to take a bowel movement.

30-year-old Arthur Posey was arrested at Willie’s Chicken Shack on November 13th.

Employees told police Posey made a violent threat against the place — allegedly saying, “Y’all about to close right now because I’m going to get a bomb and blow this place up.”

When cops tracked down Posey, he claimed it was a giant misunderstanding — explaining he told staffers he was going to “blow the bathroom up” … meaning, he was gonna poop his brains out.

Cops didn’t buy what Posey was selling and arrested him. He’s now facing 2 counts of communicating false information of planned arson.

More at TMZ

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Can they learn our culture before they throw us in jail…?

