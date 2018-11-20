Man Says He is Going to ‘Blow Up’ Bathroom; Arrested for Bomb Threat

A New Orleans man was arrested for saying he’s going to ‘blow the bathroom up’ is telling police he simply meant he had to take a bowel movement.

30-year-old Arthur Posey was arrested at Willie’s Chicken Shack on November 13th.

Employees told police Posey made a violent threat against the place — allegedly saying, “Y’all about to close right now because I’m going to get a bomb and blow this place up.”

When cops tracked down Posey, he claimed it was a giant misunderstanding — explaining he told staffers he was going to “blow the bathroom up” … meaning, he was gonna poop his brains out.

Cops didn’t buy what Posey was selling and arrested him. He’s now facing 2 counts of communicating false information of planned arson.

More at TMZ

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Can they learn our culture before they throw us in jail…?

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: