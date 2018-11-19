CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

New Orleans Man Arrested Over Bomb Threat Says He Meant He Was Referring To Using The Bathroom

0 reads
Leave a comment

Yeah this is definitely some kind of shim sham.

(Screenshot Nola.com)

30-year-old Arthur Posey was arrested on charges in connection to a bomb threat at Willie’s Chicken Shack when restaurant employees say that Posey approached the food prep area and asked what time the restaurant closed. According to the female employee, Posey replied to her, “Y’all about to close right now because I’m going to get a bomb and blow this place up.”

Sounds like a typical bomb threat, right? Well, Posey says his words were misconstrued and refereed to the classic and common slang of “blowing a place up” as in blowing up their bathroom after using it. His official warrant even says as much but the employee stated that Posey never said anything about a bathroom.

Posey has since been charged with two counts of communicating false information of planned arson. He’ll be back in court on November 29.

RELATED: SHIM SHAM OF THE DAY: Texas Mother Sends Son To School Wearing An X-Rated McDonald’s T-Shirt

RELATED: See You Necks Lifetime: Florida Man’s Mugshot Is All Neck And Too Funny

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

New Orleans Man Arrested Over Bomb Threat Says He Meant He Was Referring To Using The Bathroom was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
New Orleans Man Arrested Over Bomb Threat Says…
 1 hour ago
11.19.18
What’s Next For Stacey Abrams And Andrew Gillum?…
 5 hours ago
11.19.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Kandi Learns That Porsha’s New Man…
 18 hours ago
11.18.18
Governor Calls For County Commissioner’s Resignation Days After…
 1 day ago
11.18.18
Diddy On The Loss Of Kim Porter: “We…
 1 day ago
11.18.18
Kim Porter’s Family Breaks Silence After Her Tragic…
 1 day ago
11.18.18
10 items
Black Twitter Congratulates Andrew Gillum For Running A…
 1 day ago
11.18.18
kanye west in 2008
Kanye West Gives Family of Slain Chicagoan Jemel…
 2 days ago
11.17.18
Skip Salmonella: 7 Vegan Meal Ideas For A…
 2 days ago
11.17.18
Here’s The Official Lineup For Travis Scott’s Astroworld…
 3 days ago
11.16.18
Jill Scott Blesses The Mic & Takeoff’s Eyes…
 3 days ago
11.16.18
We Imagine Trump Is PISSED A Judge Reinstated…
 3 days ago
11.16.18
Andrew Gillum Lost Florida Election Because Of Racism,…
 3 days ago
11.16.18
The Rewind: Mahershala Ali Motors Through Jim Crow’s…
 3 days ago
11.16.18
Black Friday 2018: Deals, Sales And More
 3 days ago
11.16.18
Snoop dogg at Tech Crunch
Snoop Dogg to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk…
 3 days ago
11.16.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close