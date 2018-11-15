CLOSE
News & Gossip
Diddy's Ex Kim Porter Found Dead In LA Home

ICON Talks And Motion Picture Association Of America Host Black Male Excellence In Entertainment Awards Luncheon

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

According to TMZ, the Ex-girlfriend of Diddy and the mother of his kids Kim Porter was found dead in her LA Home Thursday afternoon. Law officials have stated they received a call from the home about a possible cardiac arrest, but no word on the cause of death.

Some sources have revealed Kim was suffering from pneumonia for several weeks. Lets pray for her family and friends.

Patrick McMullan Archives

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

