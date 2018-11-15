Diddy’s Ex Kim Porter Found Dead In LA Home

According to TMZ, the Ex-girlfriend of Diddy and the mother of his kids Kim Porter was found dead in her LA Home Thursday afternoon. Law officials have stated they received a call from the home about a possible cardiac arrest, but no word on the cause of death.

Some sources have revealed Kim was suffering from pneumonia for several weeks. Lets pray for her family and friends.

