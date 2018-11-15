CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Report: Public Housing Is A Complete Disaster Under The Deplorable Ben Carson

The statistics don't lie.

2 reads
Leave a comment

Detroit has another reason to remove Ben Carson‘s name from one of its public schools. A new report found that public housing’s safety and health under the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HJUD) have dangerously declined under the deplorable leadership of Carson. The Detroit native has apparently managed to makes lives even worse for people in need.

See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

A new report from NBC News revealed that under Carson and Trump, “deteriorating living conditions has been on the rise” in public housing. Federally subsidized multifamily properties failed inspection 30 percent more than in 2016. The Trump administration was explaining this shocking increase by saying its rules to pass inspections are much stricter than Obama’s.

Yep, the blame always goes to Obama versus pointing to the secretary of HUD who has no relevant experience and appears to be clueless on how to do his job.

“HUD has lost hundreds of staff members in the wake of a hiring freeze mandated by President Donald Trump. HUD’s enforcement office, tasked with going after the worst landlords, now has the lowest staff levels since 1999, according to a federal watchdog,” NBC News reported. “At the same time, Carson has proposed raising rents on poor families, requiring them to pay a higher percentage of their income for housing, and the Trump administration has pushed — so far unsuccessfully — for steep budget cuts.”

HUD has reportedly fired 480 regional staff members from the Obama-era.

“There’s no urgency on anything,” one staff member, who chose to be anonymous in fear of retribution, said.

Another staffer claimed that some housing was getting a passing grade just because of HUD’s incompetence.

“That’s how you get a passing score with mold, vermin and a falling down bathroom ceiling — the system is broken,” the unnamed source said.

“Secretary Carson owes it to these families to present a concrete plan for how he will make this better, and how he’ll make sure nothing like this ever happens again,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who previously worked with HUD.

Sadly, Ben Carson probably doesn’t have the ability to create a concrete plan, as shown when he spent $31,000 on an office dining set. If Carson stays at the top, the Department of Housing and Urban Development may be broken forever.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICS

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 photos Launch gallery

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Continue reading 95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Black folks were representing in full force at the dozens of March for Our Lives rallies held across the globe on March 24, 2018, attracting hundreds of thousands of students, activists, celebrities and other world citizens concerned about the disturbing levels of gun violence that plagues the U.S like no other nation. As the disproportionate victims of gun violence in America, Black people made sure their voices were heard. Have a look at the youthful faces of the country's current and future freedom fighters as well as their colorful, clever signs.

Report: Public Housing Is A Complete Disaster Under The Deplorable Ben Carson was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
16 items
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith Wanted To Suppress HBCU Students’…
 4 hours ago
11.15.18
Black Politicians Are Trying To Save The Democratic…
 5 hours ago
11.15.18
Model And Actress Kim Porter Dead At 47
 7 hours ago
11.15.18
These 10 Thanksgiving Recipes Will Have Your Mouth…
 8 hours ago
11.15.18
Sexercise or Nah? Man’s Energetic Hump Workout Goes…
 11 hours ago
11.15.18
Working With The Greats, Agnez Mo Realizes There…
 11 hours ago
11.15.18
Zoe Kravitz & The Cast Talk Fantastic Beasts…
 12 hours ago
11.15.18
Scam Alert? Couple And Homeless Man Allegedly Made…
 12 hours ago
11.15.18
This Quiz Will Tell You Which Michael B.…
 15 hours ago
11.15.18
Empire’s Toby Onwumere On How Jamal And Kai’s…
 23 hours ago
11.14.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie And Lucious Kill Kingsley With…
 24 hours ago
11.14.18
A Faux Bop: Best T.V. Show Songs That…
 1 day ago
11.14.18
Nobody Truer Than H-O-V: Just Baze, Gloria Carter…
 1 day ago
11.14.18
Black Lawmaker Won’t Apologize For Using N-Word When…
 1 day ago
11.14.18
The Rewind: You’re Gonna Love Teyana Taylor And…
 1 day ago
11.14.18
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Joins Netflix’s First Music Competition Show
 1 day ago
11.14.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close