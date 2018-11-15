CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Michael B. Jordan: ‘Black Women Are Amazing’

0 reads
Leave a comment
'Creed II' New York Premiere

Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

#TeamBeautiful was on the red black carpet at the world premiere for Creed II where we caught up with the stars of the film Michael B. Jordan, Florian Munteanu and other celebs who were out enjoying a good movie (and after party) on a Wednesday night.

When talking about his co-star Tessa Thompson, MBJ highlighted the brilliance and resilience of Black women, toting that his mother is a beautiful Black woman who raised him.

“Black women are amazing. What’s not to say about them,” he gushed.

As for his opponent, newcomer Florian Munteanu, he calls MBJ a “brother” and welcomes all the attention he’s going to get from die-hard Michael B. Jordan fans after this film because he think’s they’ll like him.

Watch it all go down, above.

RELATED STORIES:

10 Muscles (We Mean) Reasons You Need To Follow Michael B. Jordan’s Trainer Corey Calliet

EXCLUSIVE: Michael B. Jordan Opens Up About ‘Creed II’

Celebrities Visit Univision's 'Despierta America'

The Ultimate Michael B. Jordan Gallery Because He's Fine AF

35 photos Launch gallery

The Ultimate Michael B. Jordan Gallery Because He's Fine AF

Continue reading The Ultimate Michael B. Jordan Gallery Because He’s Fine AF

The Ultimate Michael B. Jordan Gallery Because He's Fine AF

Michael B. Jordan: ‘Black Women Are Amazing’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
These 10 Thanksgiving Recipes Will Have Your Mouth…
 6 hours ago
11.15.18
Sexercise or Nah? Man’s Energetic Hump Workout Goes…
 9 hours ago
11.15.18
Working With The Greats, Agnez Mo Realizes There…
 9 hours ago
11.15.18
Zoe Kravitz & The Cast Talk Fantastic Beasts…
 9 hours ago
11.15.18
Scam Alert? Couple And Homeless Man Allegedly Made…
 10 hours ago
11.15.18
This Quiz Will Tell You Which Michael B.…
 13 hours ago
11.15.18
Empire’s Toby Onwumere On How Jamal And Kai’s…
 21 hours ago
11.14.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie And Lucious Kill Kingsley With…
 21 hours ago
11.14.18
A Faux Bop: Best T.V. Show Songs That…
 1 day ago
11.14.18
Nobody Truer Than H-O-V: Just Baze, Gloria Carter…
 1 day ago
11.14.18
Black Lawmaker Won’t Apologize For Using N-Word When…
 1 day ago
11.14.18
The Rewind: You’re Gonna Love Teyana Taylor And…
 1 day ago
11.14.18
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Joins Netflix’s First Music Competition Show
 1 day ago
11.14.18
Watch Migos’ Sing Whitney Houston & More On…
 1 day ago
11.14.18
Lessons From Chloe & Maud: The Tap Duo…
 2 days ago
11.13.18
5 Instagram Pages That Will Slowly—But Surely—Help You…
 2 days ago
11.13.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close