Sheck Wes On ‘Mo Bamba’: “It Takes Time For Things To Blow Up” [VIDEO]

Sheck Wes is in the DFW tonight performing with Travis Scott and others so if you get a chance go check him out. His hit song “Mo Bamba” that he recorded back in 2017 exploded this year and led to a record deal with Kanye West‘s G.O.O.D Music and Travis Scott‘s label Cactus Jack. In this interview with 97.9 The Beat’s P-Skillz, Sheck talks about the 1-take aspect of recording music and the magic that can happen when you are confident and believe in yourself.

Press play on the video above to hear more.

Sheck Wes and P-Skillz

Never heard of Sheck Wes? Check out the “Mo Bamba” video below.

