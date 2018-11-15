Sheck Wes On ‘Mo Bamba’: “It Takes Time For Things To Blow Up” [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sheck Wes is in the DFW tonight performing with Travis Scott and others so if you get a chance go check him out. His hit song “Mo Bamba” that he recorded back in 2017 exploded this year and led to a record deal with Kanye West‘s G.O.O.D Music and Travis Scott‘s label Cactus Jack. In this interview with 97.9 The Beat’s P-Skillz, Sheck talks about the 1-take aspect of recording music and the magic that can happen when you are confident and believe in yourself.

Press play on the video above to hear more.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Never heard of Sheck Wes? Check out the “Mo Bamba” video below.