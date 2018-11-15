Diddy’s Former Girlfriend Kim Porter Found Dead In Her L.A. Home

Actress and model Kim Porter, the former longtime girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs was found dead in her L.A. home. A source told TMZ that Porter had been suffering pneumonia for several weeks. No word on the cause of death.

Porter and Combs dated from 1994 until 2007. The pair has 3 children together. Porter is the mother of Christian Combs, who is making his own waves in the music world and twin girls Jessie James and D’Lila. Porter is also the mother of singer/actor Quincy Brown (with R&B Legend Al B. Sure)

Diddy’s rep Cindi Berger tells TMZ, “Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time.”

Porter was only 47 years old.

Source: TMZ

