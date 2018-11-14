The Rewind: You’re Gonna Love Teyana Taylor And Tyler Perry Releases “Nobody’s Fool”

Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise are back to back with it on today’s episode of Global Grind’s The Rewind. You already know how we do each and every week. The Rewind will break down some of the things you could have (and probably shouldn’t have) missed in the last week. We tell you what’s hot, what’s not and then give it a rating of 1-10. Never feel left at out the water cooler again now that you have The Rewind in your life.

This week, Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise are talking about Teyana Taylor’s new track “Gonna Love Me (Remix)” which features Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan. Anyone who thinks this is an unlikely match up may want to familiarize themselves with the fact that Teyana also collaborated with Wu-Tang Clan last week to release a new Wu Tang inspired lipstick line with Milk Cosmetics. It’s a literal match made in Shaolin heaven but is “Gonna Love Me (Remix)” a smash or is it trash?

“Gonna Love Me” originally appeared on Teyana Taylor’s Keep The Same Energy album which came out over the summer and was produced by Kanye West. Landon and Franchise have opposing views on the track. They both like it but one likes it a LOT more than another. You’ll have to tune in to The Rewind to figure out who wasn’t all that enthused by the new remix.

This week we also discuss Tyler Perry’s new film, “Nobody’s Fool” which hit theaters on November 2nd. The movie is about a woman who is released from prison and reunites with her sister. It stars Tika Sumpter, Tiffany Haddish, Missi Pyle and Courtney Henggeler. Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise weighed in on the film and gave it a rating.

The movie, which was Tyler Perry’s first R rated comedy, did $14 million worldwide with a $19 million budget. That’s not a lot but was it worth more? Franchise wasn’t a fan of the movie at all. He absolutely hated everything about it. Find out what Landon Levarius thought of the film and how both of our in-house critics rated the film over all.

Check out this week’s episode of The Rewind up above!

The Rewind: You’re Gonna Love Teyana Taylor And Tyler Perry Releases “Nobody’s Fool” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: