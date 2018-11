Title: Total Recall: eScooters On the Way Out?

Description: Larger cities such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago have embraced new forms of transportation in the recent years. eScooters seemed to have been welcomed at first, but could that be coming to an end? We also take a look at the latest in hovering police cars in Dubai, Facebook, and so much more. Tech This Out…

Also On 97.9 The Beat: