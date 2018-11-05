CLOSE
Hip Hop Represents At The Pre CES 2019 Show [ARTICLE]

Every January hundreds of thousands of attendees head to Las Vegas for CES, an annual trade show produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). People around the world spend three days checking out latest innovations in the technology space from self-driving cars, smart home devices, virtual reality and anything you can imagine that involves the progression of the world. CES 2019 will be bigger than ever with over 4,500 exhibitors and 180,000 attendees from 155 countries. Before the huge event, a Pre CES show is held for industry leaders giving them a preview of what to expect for the three day conference (January 8th-11th) and Hip Hop definitely came out to represent for the culture.

As Hip Hop music continues to gain popularity around the world and the leaders of the culture embrace the tech world, it’s essential that these artists have a seat at the table of innovation and understand how technology is changing the world daily. Rappers like Diddy, Jay Z, Nipsey Hussle are at the forefront of this industry and they’re using their platforms to help fans and fellow artists gain success utilizing technology and business from investing in new companies, utilizing blockchain technology for their own business and gaining inspiration from the leaders in technology. On November 1st a group of influential rappers could be found at the CES 2019 Preview and Celebration event that’s hosted by CTA, Infinity Film Festival and United Talent Agency at the United Talent Agency in Beverly Hills, California.

Rap legend from Fugees Pras was in the building and representing the wave of rappers that are finding their voice in the tech world. Tech This Out is ushering in new “smart” rappers that are utilizing technology in their music and business practices and B. Bandz, one of our favorite smart rappers was also in attendance. Rich The Kid made it to the event alongside his artist Yung Bino and LA Reid’s artist Jamie Ray rounded out the rap artists that not only showed up to the event for the culture but to be a part of a group that has so much power on how technology is being used worldwide. Past CES attendees under TTO like Nick Cannon, Thomas Jones and Marshawn Lynch have found their purpose in the tech world and have given back to the Hip Hop community in the process. From Lynch creating the wireless carrier Beast Mobile that helps homeless people get cellphones with at least three months of service to help them access opportunities and Cannon giving opportunities to young talent to help start their careers, minority representation is key to showing younger generations that being a rapper isn’t the only way to being successful. Whether it’s tech, health, business or law, there are endless paths to finding an impactful career that will give leadership roles to people whose success isn’t generational or guaranteed. Awareness is the first step to change and as every CES passes, hopefully more fans that follow these rappers, entrepreneurs and industry leaders can see how technology can impact their lives beyond being iPhone user or scrolling through Instagram feeds.

 

Article By: Marcel “The Messenger” Jeremiah

