CLOSE
Community
Home > Community > Beat In The Streets

Join Us At District 3’s Mayor Pro Tem Casey Thomas Turkey Drive On November 15th At Concord Church!

3 reads
Leave a comment
District 3-Day of Giving and Celebration

Source: District 3-City of Dallas / District 3-City of Dallas

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Thanksgiving is right around the corner! That’s why we are inviting you to District 3’s Mayor Pro Tem Casey Thomas Day Of Giving & Celebration on November 15th from 5pm-8pm at Concord Church. They are giving away FREE frozen Turkey Dinner with sides. That’s 6808 Pastor Bailey Drive in Dallas. Please bring the entire family for games, music and fellowship.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

To register for a free turkey dinner, you must: Be a Dallas Resident, email yolanda.miller@dallascityhall.com or dial 214-671-8930 during normal business hours. The deadline is November 13th. Please bring a photo ID or utility bill with your current address. Limit (1) per household, while supplies last.

Family Saying Grace at Thanksgiving Dinner

Source: Larry Williams / Getty

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica

Community , Concord Church , Free , Mayor Pro Tem Casey Thomas , Thanksgiving , Turkey Drive

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black America ‘Did The Thing’ With High Voter…
 11 hours ago
11.09.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise’s Beef With The Governor Is…
 17 hours ago
11.09.18
Tammy Rivera Admits To Cheating On Waka Flocka,…
 19 hours ago
11.09.18
Ice Cube
Ice Cube Wants to “Arrest the President” in…
 1 day ago
11.08.18
10 items
Vicious Reactions Dragging Brian ‘Jim Crow’ Kemp ‘Resigning’…
 1 day ago
11.08.18
Bring It Home! Florida Governor’s Race Reportedly Headed…
 1 day ago
11.08.18
young thug
#WordEyeHeard: Young Thug Jailed Due to Failed Drug…
 1 day ago
11.08.18
Happy Birthday Solàna! SZA’s Sexiest Moments
 1 day ago
11.08.18
Oou, Say Dat Again: Celebs Who Haven’t Lost…
 1 day ago
11.08.18
Stacey Abrams Campaign Speaks Out On Trifling Brian…
 1 day ago
11.08.18
Mass Shooting At California Bar Leaves 13 Dead
 1 day ago
11.08.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious x Cookie Have New Tricks…
 2 days ago
11.08.18
5 items
The Most Disgusting And Racist Moments At Trump’s…
 2 days ago
11.07.18
Trump Takes A Swipe At Losing Black GOP…
 2 days ago
11.07.18
Six Family Members To ‘Mute’ Just Before The…
 2 days ago
11.07.18
Victory! 19 Black Women Made History In Texas
 2 days ago
11.07.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close