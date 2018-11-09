Join Us At District 3’s Mayor Pro Tem Casey Thomas Turkey Drive On November 15th At Concord Church!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Thanksgiving is right around the corner! That’s why we are inviting you to District 3’s Mayor Pro Tem Casey Thomas Day Of Giving & Celebration on November 15th from 5pm-8pm at Concord Church. They are giving away FREE frozen Turkey Dinner with sides. That’s 6808 Pastor Bailey Drive in Dallas. Please bring the entire family for games, music and fellowship.

To register for a free turkey dinner, you must: Be a Dallas Resident, email yolanda.miller@dallascityhall.com or dial 214-671-8930 during normal business hours. The deadline is November 13th. Please bring a photo ID or utility bill with your current address. Limit (1) per household, while supplies last.

