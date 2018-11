Stiiiil goiiiiiing! The cold one himself Ice Cube is back at it again with his album ‘Everythang’s Corrupt’ coming out Dec 7. His first offering “Arrest the President” which hits the world Friday isn’t hard to understand how Cube feels about the current political leader. Check it a snippet below!

Cuffs are ready… Get out there and vote. #ArrestThePresident droppin this Friday #EverythangsCorrupt pic.twitter.com/VwQaOiyyzB — Ice Cube (@icecube) November 6, 2018

