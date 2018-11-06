Beyonce just let it be known who she’s riding for in the Texas Senate race.

The icon took to her favorite platform of Instagram and revealed a trio of photos, all with a black and white Beto hat on.

“I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice,” Beyonce wrote. “We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you. We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable. Sending you all love and positivity on this happy voting day!

Every vote counts Every race matters Everywhere.”

Bey 4 Beto: Beyonce Shows Her Support For Beto O’Rourke was originally published on theboxhouston.com

