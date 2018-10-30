CLOSE
TTO Articles
Home > TTO Articles

Proud Boys: The Gentrification of Gang Signs [ARTICLE]

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Adam Driver with musical guest Kayne West hosts the 44th season episode 1 NBC's 'Saturday Night Live'

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

Having to put the words, Kanye West, White Supremacy and Gentrification in the same sentence might have seemed random a couple years ago but in 2018 anything is possible. Our politically correct culture continues to fade away with each new Trump headline and political parties haven’t felt this divided and divisive since the days of separate water fountains and amendments created to give minorities basic human rights. Kanye wearing a Make America Great Again hat this past April was a throat punch to the culture with Ye fans alongside Hip Hop lovers still feeling the aftermath of one of the most vocal rappers trading in his backpack raps for designer lines about the woes of  “free thinkers”. Now when I mention “the culture” some might think I mean pop culture or celebrity culture because Mr. West has strived to be the most discussed celebrity on the planet for better or worse but I actually mean Hip Hop culture. The culture that stems from Jazz, Rhythm & Blues and people of color wanting to create art from their often times harsh realities.

Hip Hop is now Pop culture and the mainstream world from different backgrounds are listening to Kendrick Lamar, Migos and Cardi B which sounds like a dope step towards inclusion until the term gentrification comes up. According to dictionary.com, gentrification can be the process of conforming to an upper or middle-class lifestyle or making a product, activity, etc. appealing to those with more affluent tastes. Middle to upper-class white people have been cherry picking what they want to take from other cultures to make it fit into their lives since Christopher Columbus “discovered” America and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight. Major cities become less diverse when POC can’t afford the rising rent in their own neighborhoods. High rise apartments and Starbucks coffee shops inevitably take their place. Cultural fashion like cornrows, Timberlands and Air Force Ones become trendy ways to look edgy and most of the people earning millions off of streetwear culture aren’t directly related to the brands and lifestyles that paved the way for the Yeezys of today.

Trump Announces Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy (RAISE) Act

Source: Pool / Getty

More recently the OK sign has been connected to white supremacy with a rise of popularity among Trump supporters (coincidence?) and the segment of the population that prefer the days of segregation and the economy growing from world wars and factory work. While white supremacy and the reappropriation of the OK symbol is obviously horrible and a reminder that our society still has a long way to go when it comes to equality among gender, race, social class and sexuality, an interesting angle in all this neo-nazi activity is the similarities this symbol has to the Bloods gang sign. The Bloods were formed back in the 1960s in Los Angeles, California and looking past the criminal behavior of gangs, members join them in search of protection. Whether it be the danger of the streets, opposing gangs or just the systematic oppression of poor minorities, there’s a reason why gang culture is still thriving and even being celebrated in mainstream culture.

We can rap-a-long to YG songs and rock bandanas at music festivals but can’t find a better solution for criminal reform and changing the school-to-prison pipeline that’s trapped so many young minorities that can’t see a future beyond the harsh realities that they’re currently facing. Poverty stricken areas or areas with concentrated levels of violence can be cleaned up so they can transform into the next trendy area to live but can’t be improved for the original residents that lived there. Gentrification is wiping the culture and character away from so many places and we’re going to reach point where minorities will need to revolt to be felt, seen and heard. America has definitely evolved past a very toxic culture of enslaving others but it’s time to make this country great for everyone. Not just the people who can afford this country’s luxuries.  

So how do we do that? We treat America’s issues like an AA meeting and admit we have a problem. Admit that we have issues with racism, classism and even fascism to a certain extent and work to eradicate those problems. The politicians we put in office shouldn’t have connections and support from hate groups and they should be able to understand to keep a society stable we can’t focus solely on our own issues. Global problems impact our country as well and putting ourselves in a bubble won’t free us from the turmoil other human beings create. If seeking solutions for the future is too much work, my last tip would be to look at the past. Truly reflect on the history of this country and remember that history repeats itself when it isn’t addressed and resolved. Let’s stop living in reverse.

Article By: Marcel “The Messenger” Jeremiah

Bloods , Gang Culture , Gentrification , Kanye West , MAGA , Proud Boys , tech this out , trump

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gillum Claps Back At Trump With HBCU Pride
 4 hours ago
10.30.18
Expect The GOP To Go Into Overdrive Suppressing…
 6 hours ago
10.30.18
DeAndre Hopkins’ Mom Overcame The Domestic Abuse That…
 7 hours ago
10.30.18
Trump Plans To Use An Executive Order To…
 8 hours ago
10.30.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Brooke Valentine Catfishes Amber Diamond, Chaos…
 16 hours ago
10.29.18
Trending Warner Music Group Hosts Pre-Grammy Celebration In Association With V Magazine - Inside
Trending
CEO of Wilhelmina Refutes Cardi’s Claim
 20 hours ago
10.29.18
Tyga surprised Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, with a live performance at his 30th birthday celebration
Tyga Dip Video Ft Nicki Minaj
 20 hours ago
10.29.18
Trending BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Show
Trending
Cardi B Responds to Nicki Minaj’s Words on…
 21 hours ago
10.29.18
Trending Nicki Minaj Performs On ABC's 'Good Morning America'
Trending
Nicki On The Beef With Cardi
 21 hours ago
10.29.18
Cardi B Wants All The Smoke With Nicki…
 21 hours ago
10.29.18
Michael Avenatti Is Staying Focused On 2020 Despite…
 22 hours ago
10.29.18
Oh, Word? 6 Zoë Kravitz Quotes About Her…
 23 hours ago
10.29.18
Halloween 2018: Wiz Khalifa Goes Full Ninja Turtle,…
 23 hours ago
10.29.18
2018 Voodoo Music & Arts Experience - Day 2
Travis Scott & Lebron James Endorse Beto O’Rourke…
 1 day ago
10.29.18
Trump Takes A Swipe At Andrew Gillum’s HBCU…
 1 day ago
10.29.18
Kevin Powell Talks Voting, Manhood, Upcoming 2Pac Book,…
 1 day ago
10.29.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close