Diddy Donates $1 Million Towards Supporting The Youth

I have some special amazing news!! We are opening up our THIRD SCHOOL – CAPITAL PREP CHARTER SCHOOL is coming to the BRONX in 2019!! We have schools in Bridgeport, CT, Harlem and soon THE BRONX! Shoutout to Dr. Steve Perry for helping this DREAM become a REALITY and thank you to all the faculty and staff, and the students for their hard work and support! I know from my own experience that receiving a great education makes a huge impact on a child's future. I want our kids to have access to everything they need to succeed, in school and life. Which is why I'm also pledging $1,000,000 to help give our kids every advantage possible. This is bigger than just me, this is my passion, this is my calling, and we still have lots of work to do … so LET’S GOOOO!!! For more information on the Capital Prep Bronx please go to www.wearecapitalprep.org to donate and support!!! #CapitalPrepHarbor #CapitalPrepHarlem #CapitalPrepBronx Shoutout to BX!
Diddy has been busy lately partnering and supporting a few preparatory schools in the Bronx area. Press play for a full breaking news and blessings update. emphasizing the importance of education to our future youth, seems to be Diddy’s main goal.