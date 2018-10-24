CLOSE
Diddy Donates $1 Million Towards Supporting The Youth

I have some special amazing news!! We are opening up our THIRD SCHOOL – CAPITAL PREP CHARTER SCHOOL is coming to the BRONX in 2019!! We have schools in Bridgeport, CT, Harlem and soon THE BRONX! ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Shoutout to Dr. Steve Perry for helping this DREAM become a REALITY and thank you to all the faculty and staff, and the students for their hard work and support! ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ I know from my own experience that receiving a great education makes a huge impact on a child's future. I want our kids to have access to everything they need to succeed, in school and life. Which is why I'm also pledging $1,000,000 to help give our kids every advantage possible. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ This is bigger than just me, this is my passion, this is my calling, and we still have lots of work to do … so LET’S GOOOO!!! ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ For more information on the Capital Prep Bronx please go to www.wearecapitalprep.org to donate and support!!! ⁣ ⁣ #CapitalPrepHarbor⁣⁣ #CapitalPrepHarlem⁣⁣ #CapitalPrepBronx ⁣⁣ ⁣ Shoutout to BX!

Diddy  has been busy lately partnering and supporting a few preparatory schools in the Bronx area. Press play for a  full breaking news and blessings update. emphasizing the importance of education to our future youth, seems to be Diddy’s main goal.

