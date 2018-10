Title: Damon Dash: It’s More Than Just Being Tech Savvy

Description: From mixtapes, cd’s, mp3 to streaming music, Music Mogul Damon Dash speaks on not only how the game has changed but why artist need to leverage technology and keep control. Unfiltered, Damon Dash exposes YouTube and Google for paying rappers to fight or do degrading acts. Get your popcorn ready, It’s Tech This Out America!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: