Amy Schumer Supports Kaepernick, Won’t Do a Super Bowl Commercial This Year

Amy Schumer has declared that she won’t be doing any Super Bowl ads this year to show her support for Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racism and police brutality. “Hitting the NFL with the advertisers is the only way to hurt them,” Schumer said on Instagram about her ban. “I know opposing the NFL is like opposing the NRA, very tough…” Schumer has already told her reps that she “wouldn’t be doing a Super Bowl commercial this year.” She’s also asked Maroon 5 to boycott and not perform at the Super Bowl this year. What do you think of Schumer’s stance on the Super Bowl? Do you think that Maroon 5 will boycott their performance? Are you boycotting the NFL this season?

-KiKiJ

