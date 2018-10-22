Ella Mai’s Making a ‘Trip’ Back to the DFW Early Next Year

Congrats to Ella Mai who’s self-titled debut opens at number five on the Billboard 200.

BILLBOARD 200 TOP 10

A Star Is Born – 143,000 1. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper –– 143,000 2. Quavo – Quavo Huncho – 99,000 3. Lil Wayne – Tha Carter V – 85,000 4. Lil Baby and Gunna – Drip Harder – 71,000 5. Ella Mai – Ella Mai – 69,000 6. Drake – Scorpion – 55,000 7. twenty one pilots – Trench – 49,000 8. Travis Scott – Astroworld – 47,000 9. Post Malone – beerbongs & bentleys – 44,000 10. Eminem – Kamikaze – 35,000

To support the highly-anticipated album, Ella Mai is going back on the road as she just announced ‘The Debut Tour.’ The show begins in Europe early 2019 on January 8 and jumps to our side of the pond in North America in February, hitting cities throughout the U.S. Mark your calendars as the tour sets to make landfall in the DFW at the House of Blues on March 26, 2019. Tickets go on sale this Friday and of course, keep it on The Beat to win your way in!

