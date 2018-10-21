CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > Uncategorized

Watch: Malcolm D. Lee Spins Wave Of White Women Calling 911 Into Voter Turnout Message

This comes as voter suppression efforts are underway in Georgia.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Film director Malcolm D. Lee added his unique style to the 2018 voter turnout effort through a satirical video message that also comments on the wave of white women calling 911 on Black people for no good reason.

SEE ALSO: Republicans Are Using Every Racist Stereotype Imaginable For The Midterm Elections

An Instagram post that appeared on Saturday said Lee teamed up the progressive group @a_c_r_o_n_y_m and comedian Roy Wood Jr. for a “PSA encouraging everyone to VOTE!!”

This comes against the backdrop of voter suppression efforts in Georgia and the onslaught of racist political ads from Republicans who are desperate to hold on to power.

Like BBQ Becky, who called the cops in May on Black folks barbecuing in an Oakland park, a Black man in Lee’s video is alarmed that three young white women are taking selfies in a park. “Have ya’ll made plans to vote in November?” he fearfully asks them.

The Black man calls 911 after learning that the women don’t plan to cast a ballot in the critical 2018 races. He tells the police that a “triple selfie is in progress” and the women don’t plan to participate in the election.

Watch the video below:

Lee’s credits include Night School, Girls Trip and The Best Man. This video is part of the KnockThe.vote effort to push President Donald Trump out of office over his racism, sexism and a whole lot of other good reasons to defeat him at the polls, as well as ending Republican control of Congress. Although Trump is not on the ballot for the midterms, the election is widely viewed as a referendum on his presidency.

SEE ALSO:

Chicago Police Suspect Foul Play In Disappearance of Kierra Coles But Has Poor Record Of Solving Homicides

 

Georgia Isn’t Even Trying To Hide Its Racist Voter Suppression Efforts With This Video

Watch: Malcolm D. Lee Spins Wave Of White Women Calling 911 Into Voter Turnout Message was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
MAGA Kanye West Serenades Wife For Birthday [Video]
 4 hours ago
10.21.18
16 items
Fight Night: Lakers vs Rockets Brawl Includes Rajon…
 4 hours ago
10.21.18
Bobby Shmurda
Tekashi 6ix9ine Calls Bobby Shmurda In Jail
 22 hours ago
10.20.18
Trending Cyber Security Concerns In The Global Wake of Hacking Threat
Trending
Husband Catches Cheating Wife Through Google Street View
 23 hours ago
10.20.18
Queen Naija
Queen Naija’s Unreleased Song
 23 hours ago
10.20.18
Mega Millions Is Officially Mega Billions As Jackpot…
 23 hours ago
10.20.18
Close-up of weights balancing scales of justice with gavel beside it
Alleged Assualt Victim Drops Charges Against 6ix9ine
 23 hours ago
10.20.18
Quincy Jones Says Ray Charles Got Him Hooked…
 1 day ago
10.20.18
BET Hip Hop Awards as seen on BET.
Meek Mill and Cardi B Collaboration?!
 1 day ago
10.20.18
Philly Songwriter Nets $44M In Lawsuit Over Usher…
 1 day ago
10.20.18
Hobosexual Hottie: Dave East Admits Good Looks Helped…
 1 day ago
10.20.18
Marcellus Wiley Says New Book Will Uncover Drake…
 1 day ago
10.20.18
Beyoncé And Jay Z Help Raise $6M For…
 1 day ago
10.20.18
Father Has Heartfelt Conversation With Son’s Bully
 1 day ago
10.20.18
Hypebeast Alert: Balenciaga Sued By Little Trees Air…
 1 day ago
10.20.18
The #LipGlossChallenge Is Literally Poppin’ & Putting People’s…
 1 day ago
10.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close