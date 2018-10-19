CLOSE
Kevin Hart Settles With Comedy Company That Accused Him Ripping Off Brand

The case was settled with cash that also involved a payment from film distributor Lionsgate.

Kevin Hart can at least take one of his mounting legal issues off his plate after settling with a comedy production company that accused him of ripping off the brand. The popular actor and comedian settled with Laugh Out Loud Comedy Productions after Hart and the owner of the company came to an agreement.

The Blast reports:

On October 16, Scott Montoya, owner of Laugh Out Loud Comedy Productions, filed court docs dismissing all claims against Hart and his companies. The docs note that Montoya and Hart reached an agreement to drop the entire legal battle and each will pay their own legal bills.

According to our sources, Lionsgate — who was also a co-defendant in the case — forked over a little cash to Montoya as part of a settlement deal, which was paid out through insurance.

As The Blast first reported, Montoya, who distributed stand-up comedy content on various platforms, sued Hart accusing him of ripping off his work.

Back in 2016, Hart applied for three separate trademarks for “Laugh Out Loud” related to a new comedy venture he started with Lionsgate. Montoya had opposed those trademarks.

The outlet adds that Hart is still facing a $1.8 million lawsuit from a former business partner who feels he’s been shafted from getting commission off the comedian’s deals.

