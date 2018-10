Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Its been a while since 1995’s hit movie “How High”. A few weeks ago the word got out that Lil Yatchy would be apart of the cast. Welp according to Dc Young Fly’s recent instagram post (Wednesday night October 17th) How High 2 has finally been finished. 2019 was the estimated release and now it looks like April 20 may be the golden date “420”.

