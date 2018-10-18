Quavo Just Confirmed Away To Win A Free Prize #DjTakeoffChallenge

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

New Challenge alert courtesy of Quavo thanks to Takeoff fading skills. Who ever knew playing around between shows would go viral. Well its on and activated. Quavo’s caption made it official : #DJTakeOffChallenge. Who could use a free iced out chain from your favorite rap trio. Press play for the preview. Quavo offered the winner some neck wear !!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: