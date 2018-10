Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Press play to see how Dj Khaled decided to celebrate his son Asahd’s birthday. If renting out baseball stadium to include, a petting zone, multiple fun zones, specialized props, and even carnival rides. To top it off how bout his own Jordan Brand Collection fashion show. Press play to see if you ever been to a 2 year old’s birthday bash as live as this.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: