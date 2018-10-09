CLOSE
Young People This Is Our Moment

All the hype around voting is growing everyday, and for the first time I’m actually here for all the bandwagon registers because we SEE what can happen if we don’t take on that responsibility.

Scrolling down Twitter I ran across an interesting video that really emphasized the importance of voting in this election and well..I’ll just let you check it out for yourself. After you watch this quick vid, go online and register to vote here ( https://www.votetexas.gov/register-to-vote/ ) OR during lunch break go find the nearest registration office (that takes 5 seconds to google) and get er done! Happy Voting Season!

 

