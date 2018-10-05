CLOSE
Jury Finds Jason Van Dyke Guilty Of Murdering Laquan McDonald

A Chicago jury has found ex-cop Jason Van Dyke guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Laquan McDonald.

The jury deliberated for over six and a half hours.

Van Dyke was the first Chicago police officer in over thirty years to be charged with first-degree murder for an on-duty fatality, per the Chicago Tribune. He pled not guilty to first-degree murder charges, one charge of official misconduct and 16 counts of aggravated battery. He was accused of first-degree murder and aggravated battery after police dashcam video taken on the evening of October 20, 2014, showed him opening fire within seconds of coming out of his patrol car. He continued to shoot at McDonald as he’s seen lying on the ground.

The dash cam footage had captured the teen wielding a knife, but he appeared to be moving away from the officers when Van Dyke began shooting.

Jury Finds Jason Van Dyke Guilty Of Murdering Laquan McDonald was originally published on theboxhouston.com

