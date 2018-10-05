CLOSE
#HelloWorld: Puerto Rico Is Standing Strong & Beautiful As A Gem Of The Caribbean

Join our editor Keyaira Kelly as she journeys to the Caribbean to the beautiful island of Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico

Source: Keyaira Kelly / Keyaira Kelly

The beautiful island of Puerto Rico is the home to some of the most delicious food, colorful architecture and vibrant music in the world. These rich qualities, coupled with the resilience and hospitality of the people who live there, makes PR a one-stop-shop for your winter vacation plans.

Even though U.S. citizens do not need a passport to access the island’s proud heritage, the cultural integrity of the land gives you that authentic Latin feel you would want out a vacation without taking you too far away from your comfort zone.

Puerto Rico

Source: Keyaira Kelly / Keyaira Kelly

During my stay on the island, I had the privilege of calling both the Sheraton Puerto Rico and the San Juan Marriott & Resort home. Both hotels give you the “urban resort” feel you would want out of your vacation. With beachside landscapes and infinity pools overlooking the city, both hotels keep you close to the water and sunshine the island is so well known for.

I also toured both the San Cristobal Fort in Old San Juan and Casa Bacardi under the guidance of Destination Puerto Rico with the amazing Jorge Lopez.

In between, I enjoyed facials, massages, pedicures, and all the rum and mofongo I could eat and drink.

Feeling ready to book your flights? If you need a little more convincing, watch my VLOG below:

#HelloWorld: Puerto Rico Is Standing Strong & Beautiful As A Gem Of The Caribbean was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

