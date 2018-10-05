Jason Van Dyke Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting Death Of LaQuan McDonald

Somewhat surprisingly, former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke was found guilty for the death LaQuan McDonald. The fact many people are shocked a cop was taken to task is a testament to the state of the justice system.
Van Dyke, who is white, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of the Black 17-year-old in 2014.
Reports CNN:
Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder in the 2014 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.
Van Dyke is reportedly the first Chicago police officer to be even charged with first-degree murder since 1980. Think about that.
The convicted murderer faces a minimum of 6 years in prison when he is sentenced.
Good riddance.
