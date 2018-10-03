CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Eddie Winslow AKA Darius McCrary Allegedly Dislocated Daughter’s Arm

The 'Family Matters' actor's ex-wife accused him of hurting their 2-year-old girl, Zoey.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Honda Stage Celebrates The Music Of FOX's 'Star' - Arrivals

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Darius McCrary is back in the news, but not because he has a hot new show on the horizon. The Family Matters actor known for his role as Eddie Winslow has been accused by his ex-wife of dislocating the arm of their two-year-old daughter.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Tammy Brawner claims McCrary has not been following orders from the court regarding custody of their two-year-old daughter, Zoey.

Brawner claims McCrary went on the radio and “stated that I have been telling and coaching our 2-year old daughter to lie and say that ‘dada hurt her.’”

But Brawner claims in March 2018, McCrary “partially dislocated our daughter’s arm.” She attached medical records from the incident that describe the injuries.

At the time, she told doctors that the girl was taken by her father to the bathroom and he “grabbed her arm.” But Darius denied that account and claimed he “grabbed one hand to lift her up and immediately grabbed the other.”

The doctor’s report notes the girl was in pain and “cried when attempting to move the arm.”

The outlet adds that little Zoey was diagnosed with Nursemaid’s Elbow, a common injury for babies and toddlers who are pulled by the arm.

McCrary has yet to address the accusation.

Photo: WENN

Eddie Winslow AKA Darius McCrary Allegedly Dislocated Daughter’s Arm was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Pacman Jones Airport Fade Recipient Sentenced To 1…
 2 hours ago
10.03.18
Robbery Crew That Allegedly Sacked Homes of Yasiel…
 3 hours ago
10.03.18
Eddie Winslow AKA Darius McCrary Allegedly Dislocated Daughter’s…
 4 hours ago
10.03.18
Tangerine Tyrant Slams Brett Kavanaugh Accuser Christine Blasey…
 4 hours ago
10.03.18
Machine Gun Kelly “GTS,” Lil Durk ft. Young…
 10 hours ago
10.02.18
20 items
Jay-Z’s Homie Emory “Vegas” Jones Gives Back To…
 12 hours ago
10.02.18
8 items
NBA Star Kevin Love Designs Collection For Banana…
 16 hours ago
10.02.18
25 items
CyHi The Prynce Wants All The Smoke, Challenges…
 16 hours ago
10.02.18
NYPD Sergeant Who Supported Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Blocked…
 16 hours ago
10.02.18
7 items
Charli Baltimore Talks The Commission Supergroup, Notorious B.I.G.…
 16 hours ago
10.02.18
11 items
Remy Ma Slammed For Bizarre Comments: ‘Younger Bill…
 16 hours ago
10.02.18
Iconic: 5 Amazing B-Boy & B-Girl Clips From…
 18 hours ago
10.02.18
Remy Ma Hits ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ With…
 18 hours ago
10.02.18
Meek Mill To Make His Film Debut In…
 20 hours ago
10.02.18
Kevin Hart’s Wife Put The Brakes On NYC…
 20 hours ago
10.02.18
Time’s Up Adds Powerful Black Woman To Team…
 20 hours ago
10.02.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close