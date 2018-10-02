T.i. Changes The Game With Trap Music Museum

0 reads Leave a comment
The Grand Hustler himself T.i.P Harris is celebrating his legendary 15 year rap career and Trap experiences. His Trap Muzik album hands down changed his life for the better. Maybe 2 Chainz’s Pink Trap house last summer sparked an idea or two for T.i. . Showcasing trap art , paintings, scriptures, rap booths & more the @TrapmusicMuseum is on a roll, & perhaps coming to a trap near you. Shawty Lo, Gucci Mane & host of other icons made the cut, press play for a sneak peek.
