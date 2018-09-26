Fancy Girl?! Garcelle Beauvais Sends Will Smith A Sexy ‘Kiss’ For His 50th Birthday On Social Media

To celebrate Will Smith’s 50th birthday, Garcelle Beauvais joined in the festivities by sending the Oscar-nominated actor a message. But some think she may have went too far with it.

See, the former “Jamie Foxx Show” actress decided to post a throwback screenshot of the two kissing from the 1999 film “Wild Wild West.”

Quickly, one fan let her know to take it down, ASAP.

“You better take this down fore’ jada go on a twitter rant.” To which Gabby quipped back,” Bring it!”

She also explained the details behind that shoot.

It’s from a the movie #wildwildwest and jada was at the shoot 😂 — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) September 25, 2018

But it wasn’t too long before other folks had issues with the 51-year-old actress’ actions:

nah that birthday kiss pic garcelle beauvais posted of she & will smith was disrespectful af. in poor ass taste. — Tea (@AmyTraphouse) September 25, 2018

Garcelle Beauvais' birthday tribute to Will Smith is SO sassy! https://t.co/lOgmRo7K9h pic.twitter.com/IjMgXadOhS — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) September 26, 2018

Garcelle Beauvais’s "Fancy" 50th birthday wish to Will Smith was kind of bold! ICYMI: https://t.co/kgmti0SigQ. All eyes are waiting on Jada Pinkett's response! #tuesdaythoughts pic.twitter.com/qQFkUwyMmE — Rickey Smiley Morning Show (@TheRSMS) September 25, 2018

Garcelle Beauvais trying to get Will jammed up on his bday lmao. — Boo Radley (@ClauGasol) September 25, 2018

Meanwhile, some folks didn’t see anything wrong with it and didn’t understand all the drama:

Wait. Y'all really think Jada cares about Garcelle Beauvais' tweet? 😂😂 Chile, please. She bout to invite her to be on the next season of @RedTableTalk pic.twitter.com/coPFtul07J — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) September 25, 2018

All I’m gonna say about this Garcelle Beauvais/ Will Smith thing is, they’ve known each other for a looooong time. pic.twitter.com/0mrawQXVQT — PrometheusRisesAgain (@prometheus50K) September 25, 2018

Imagine being a functioning adult and thinking Jada Pinkett Smith is about to come for Garcelle Beauvais for one useless birthday tweet. pic.twitter.com/eazW0gkG0p — Elem Aiyo (@K_Dollf8ced) September 25, 2018

If you say you wouldn't watch a Jada Pinkett, Garcelle Beauvais and Will Smith threesome then you just don't appreciate art. — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) September 25, 2018

Nevertheless, believing that she “made a mistake,” Gabby later apologized on Twitter:

“Ok guys it was supposed to be a funny post My bad if I offended anyone ! If you are my followers you know I’m all about lifting up people and being positive being human I made a mistake … Have beautiful blessed day.”

Ok guys it was supposed to be a funny post My bad if I offended anyone ! If you are my followers you know I’m all about lifting up people and being positive 🙏🏽being human I made a mistake … Have beautiful blessed day — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) September 25, 2018

BEAUTIES: Thoughts? Was Gabby out of pocket or were people overreacting?

