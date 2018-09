Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Chance The Rapper and Kanye West may be shaking up the world via Chicago sooner than soon.Not only did we get a album collab confirmation , but we also got a I’m home forever speech from Ye. Claiming that he has moved back home to Chicago and wont be leaving. “Good Ass Job” is the title and fans will be all ears globally.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: