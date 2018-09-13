Master P Just Made 2019 Funnier Than its Suppose To Be

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Master P may be onto greatness with only a couple months left of 2018. The internet has seen plenty of behind the scenes footage to have an idea of who made into the “I got the Hook Up” sequel. From the old acts to new school faces of comedy we may all be in for a treat. Dc YoungFly , Fat Boy Sse, John Witherspoon, Micheal Blackson are only and fraction of the funniest all star cast getting release all in one package early 2019.

