While we wait for Bryson Tiller’s third album ‘Serenity,’ he continues to drop juicy nuggets to hold us over. He recently gave us a remix of Tory Lanez and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Leaning” and now he’s back with a cover of Drake’s “Finesse” from Drizzy’s Scorpion album.

covered another one of my favs. Finesse 🦂 https://t.co/Pa2LgKvn37 — tiller (@brysontiller) September 11, 2018

