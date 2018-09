Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Jazze Radio Chica caught up with Def Jam/High Standardz artist Bobby Sessions at the #979CarShow to see how he felt about Nike supporting Colin Kaepernick. Check out full interview above, shot by Shun Atkins.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

