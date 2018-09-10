CLOSE
#NYFWNOIR: Kinky Curly Looks We Loved At Texture On The Runway

Texture On The Runway gave us life! The music, and decor were amazing always but of course we centered our priorities on what was truly important, the hair! Check out all the kinky curly looks we loved from attendees at this year’s show.

Texture On The Runway 2018 Keyaira Boone 1

Photo Credit: Keyaira N. Boone

This textured ponytail was everything! While previous iterations of this style have been all about making the hair all hard and completely immobile this looked lively and touchable. Thanks to the coppery eyeshadow and red lips this look was the perfect combination formal and fun.

