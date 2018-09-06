Tech This Out “Live” ft Philthy Rich, Money Bag Yo, Yo Gotti And Tekashi 6ix 9ine Takes Over Silicon Valley! [VIDEO]

Title: Tech This Out “Live” ft Philthy Rich, Money Bag Yo, Yo Gotti and Tekashi 6ix 9ine takes over Silicon Valley!

Description: Bay Area rapper Philthy Rich, Money Bag Yo, Yo Gotti and controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix 9ine took over Silicon Valley at the Last Day Of Summer concert, you missed some solid performances from some of the hottest new acts in rap. Don’t worry! Tech This Out has got you covered. Enjoy some highlights from Last Day Of Summer as we close off the last weeks of a music-filled summer. Tech This Out…..

