Where’s The Outrage? These Detroit Students Don’t Have Clean Drinking Water In Their Schools

A lead contamination crisis has forced Detroit schools to shut off water across the district. Students will not have access to water this week, according to statements released by district officials Wednesday (Aug. 29).

RELATED: Civil Rights Groups Call On UN In Detroit Water Shutoff

“Although we have no evidence that there are elevated levels of copper or lead in our other schools where we are awaiting test results, out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of our students and employees, I am turning off all drinking water in our schools until a deeper and broader analysis can be conducted to determine the long-term solutions for all schools,” said Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of the Detroit Public Schools Community District, according to the Detroit Free Press.

There was no indication that students’ health had been compromised because of the contaminated water, officials also announced. “Dr. Vitti said … he has no evidence at all that children have been impacted from a health standpoint,” Chrystal Wilson, spokeswoman for the district, told the Free Press.

Detroit to shut off drinking water at all city public schools after elevated levels of lead and copper found https://t.co/PvXLw9CUBj pic.twitter.com/u5lesHGvqZ — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 29, 2018

The district move comes at a time when nearby Flint, Michigan residents are still fearful about lead contaminated water. Detroit, a majority-Black city like Flint, has had an ongoing problem with poor building conditions and unclean water. Sixteen out of 24 of Detroit’s schools that were recently tested had water with elevated levels of lead and copper. Water was immediately shut off at those 16 schools, and students received water bottles. District officials have now taken precautions in shutting off the water across the district’s more than 100 schools.

Detroit officials cited that infrastructure and plumbing played a role in the contamination. The district admitted that mismanagement, similar to what happened in Flint, also contributed to the problem. Officials “didn’t make the right investments in facilities” while it was run by state-appointed emergency managers from 2009 to 2016, said Vitti, who became superintendent last May.

Schools would need to spend $500 million now to fix the poor conditions in its schools, a facilities review showed. The price would balloon to $1.4 billion in five years if officials do nothing, but a district task force will bring in engineers and water quality experts to work on solutions.

While the district battens down the hatches, the city turned to damage control. Detroit officials and representatives from The Great Lakes Water Authority tried to assure residents that water provided by the utility company was safe to drink.

SEE ALSO:

Trump Is Really Upset That A Black Man Won The Florida Primary For Governor

Cop Who Killed Laquan McDonald Crying Fake Tears As Trial Nears, Black Teen’s Family Says

Hurricane Katrina: Then And Now In New Orleans 7 photos Launch gallery Hurricane Katrina: Then And Now In New Orleans 1. Dangerous Conditions Brought By Katrina Source:Getty 1 of 7 2. Areas Destroyed By Katrina Source:Getty 2 of 7 3. Fats Domino’s Studio in Lower Ninth Ward After Katrina Source:Getty 3 of 7 4. Homes Wrecked By Katrina Source:Getty 4 of 7 5. Post-Katrina Work Begins Source:Getty 5 of 7 6. Aftermath of Hurricane Katrina 2005 Source:Getty 6 of 7 7. Memorial Erected For Katrina Victims Source:Getty 7 of 7 Skip ad Continue reading Hurricane Katrina: Then And Now In New Orleans Hurricane Katrina: Then And Now In New Orleans The 13th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina brings a national moment of reflection on the damage and devastation that happened in Louisiana. The storm made landfall on August 29, 2005, destroying homes and upending the lives of many of New Orleans' Black residents. Speeding winds and heavy floods spread as Katrina barreled through the city. After the storm was over, an estimated 1,577 people had lost their lives in Louisiana, with about 1,300 deaths directly related to flooding or wind, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm reached other states as well: Another 238 people died in Mississippi. There were 14 related deaths in Florida, one in Kentucky and two each in Alabama and Georgia. The total number of deaths was 1,833. In terms of financial costs, Katrina was responsible for $41.1 billion of insured losses in the United States, according to the American Insures Services Group (AISG). The estimated insured loss from flooding was $25.8 billion, the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) reported. An estimate of $108 billion in total damages was caused by Katrina. Dozens of people were displaced, with 1.2 million people along the northern Gulf coast from southeastern Louisiana to Alabama under some type of evacuation order during the storm. Many had no home to return to after the hurricane. Here are some snapshots from Katrina.

Where’s The Outrage? These Detroit Students Don’t Have Clean Drinking Water In Their Schools was originally published on newsone.com