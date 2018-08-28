Welcome To The Family: Kylie Jenner Announces That She Is Officially An Adidas Ambassador

Kylie Jenner officially announced on Tuesday afternoon that she is the latest ambassador for Adidas Originals.

This shouldn’t really come as a surprise to many based on her recent behavior. Over the past few weeks, Jenner has been seen frequently rocking various colorways of the ’90s-inspired Adidas Falcon and other heat from the brand on Instagram. The 21-year old also showed off pairs of the chunky sneaker created especially for her daughter Stormi, who is less than a year old.

Beyond those huge clues, her sisters have been posting some big hints on the almost-billionarie’s behalf, as well. Multiple Kardashian/Jenner sisters have been seen rocking custom pairs of Adidas sneakers always writing, “thanks Kylie” when debuting the shoes across various social media accounts.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 14, 2018 at 7:47pm PDT

With this announcement, Kylie joins her sister Kendall Jenner as a fellow ambassador for the Three Stripes.

Kylie previously had a partnership with Puma highlighted by ad campaigns centered around its Fierce silhouette, but it looks like she’s moved on from that phase. A few years back when different brand choices were being negotiated, her brother-in-law Kanye West made a big deal about the fact that Ky should go with Adidas instead of Puma since it’s all in the family.

“1000% there will never be a Kylie Puma anything,” the “Facts” rapper, 38, tweeted to his 18.5 million followers back in 2016, before her 7-figure partnership deal was officially announced. “That’s on my family! 1000% Kylie is on Yeezy team!!!”

As we already know, the youngest Jenner sister ended up going with Puma at the time, but almost three years later, she’s finally come around.

Despite the obvious Adidas connection to the Kardashian/Jenner empire via Ye and her sister Kendall, her baby daddy Travis Scott is actually a star player for the other team.

The Astroworld rapper is currently one of Nike’s most successful partners with his recent collaborations being some of the summer’s most popular releases. His collaborations with Nike include some Air Forces with detachable checks, which rocked the sneaker world upon first release.

Now that the deal is public, we should expect to see Kylie partake in official Adidas projects in the near future, and of course, this means she will continue to rock the latest heat from the brand in the coming months, and possibly years.

chillin in my @fashionnova A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 16, 2018 at 9:55am PDT

Congrats to Kylie on the deal, welcome to the Adidas family!

Welcome To The Family: Kylie Jenner Announces That She Is Officially An Adidas Ambassador was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: