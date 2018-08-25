CLOSE
Entertainment News
Nick Young AKA Swaggy P Arrested In Hollywood

The free agent hoops star who just got his ring with the Golden State Warriors was arrested late Friday for not working with the cops.

Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50

Nick Young finally got the chip and let everyone know it in that unique way that he does, but now the free agent basketball player has other issues to contend with. Swaggy P was arrested late Friday night in Hollywood for not working with the cops.

TMZ Sports reports:

Law enforcement sources tell us … the former Golden State Warriors star was pulled over just before midnight for a routine traffic violation when something went wrong.

We’re told the 33-year-old refused to cooperate with the officers on scene, and so he was arrested for obstruction of justice.

One witness tells us … cops took Young out of his vehicle and ordered him up against a wall where he was handcuffed and taken into custody.

He was taken to a nearby station where he was booked. We’re told Young’s vehicle was impounded.

The story is still developing.

