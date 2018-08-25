Watch: YouTube Star Turns Old Pickup Truck Into A Life-Sized Gucci Flip Flop

Ever since Future talked about sleeping with someone’s girl in a pair of Gucci flip flop, the former reputable sandal has become a caricature of itself.

Cuban Internet personality and producer Tabasko Sweet decided to take things to ignorant levels when he transformed an old pick-up truck into a giant, drivable Gucci flip flop on his new Youtube series Cheap Thrills.

my whip goin viral but no one giving me credz smh

not very clean, not very clean at all https://t.co/fc4gtZ7Yk4 — Tabasko Sweet (@TabaskoSweet) August 25, 2018

Although Tabasko is a producer, he’ s known more for his outrageous behavior online and has a huge following, solely due to his antics.

His new show BOOSTED on Youtube has all the Sweet fans excited. Tabasko dedicated the whole first episode to making his Gucci truck dreams come true.

He teamed up with James Pumphrey and Dan Brockett of Donut Media to turn the dusty pick up truck into the fashionable mobile flip flop. But folks who aren’t yet hip to Sweet’s antics were very confused to see a life sized Gucci slide randomly driving down the street.

@freddiegibbs already knows what it is A post shared by Tabasko Sweet (@tabaskosweet) on Aug 24, 2018 at 9:04am PDT

Imagine someone telling you that He just fucked your bitch in a Gucci flip flop ….LITERALLY https://t.co/ytNTV9vmqw — itsjust judíth🦄 (@FvckJudy_) August 25, 2018

Folks are calling Tabasko’s work with Donut Media the best collaboration on the Internet right now. And thanks to them, everybody and they mama will be driving a Gucci mobile in the years to come. But this isn’t the first and probably won’t be the last Gucci inspired vehicle.

Hit the flip to see more cars inspired by the famous brand.

