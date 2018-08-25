CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: YouTube Star Turns Old Pickup Truck Into A Life-Sized Gucci Flip Flop

5 reads
Leave a comment
The entrance to Gucci at Frankfurt am Main Airport.

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Ever since Future talked about sleeping with someone’s girl in a pair of Gucci flip flop, the former reputable sandal has become a caricature of itself.

 

Cuban Internet personality and producer Tabasko Sweet decided to take things to ignorant levels when he transformed an old pick-up truck into a giant, drivable Gucci flip flop on his new Youtube series Cheap Thrills.

Although Tabasko is a producer, he’ s known more for his outrageous behavior online and has a huge following, solely due to his antics.

 

His new show BOOSTED on Youtube has all the Sweet fans excited. Tabasko dedicated the whole first episode to making his Gucci truck dreams come true.

 

He teamed up with James Pumphrey and Dan Brockett of Donut Media to turn the dusty pick up truck into the fashionable mobile flip flop. But folks who aren’t yet hip to Sweet’s antics were very confused to see a life sized Gucci slide randomly driving down the street.

@freddiegibbs already knows what it is

A post shared by Tabasko Sweet (@tabaskosweet) on

 

Folks are calling Tabasko’s work with Donut Media the best collaboration on the Internet right now. And thanks to them, everybody and they mama will be driving a Gucci mobile in the years to come. But this isn’t the first and probably won’t be the last Gucci inspired vehicle.

Hit the flip to see more cars inspired by the famous brand.

via GIPHY

Watch: YouTube Star Turns Old Pickup Truck Into A Life-Sized Gucci Flip Flop was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: YouTube Star Turns Old Pickup Truck Into…
 9 hours ago
08.25.18
Joe Budden Called The “Hip-Hop Howard Stern” By…
 9 hours ago
08.25.18
Family Of Prince Blames Walgreens, Doctor For Drug…
 9 hours ago
08.25.18
Woman Tricks A Bunch Of Men Into Showing…
 24 hours ago
08.24.18
Jay Rock “Rotation 112th,” DJ Premier ft. Casanova…
 1 day ago
08.24.18
It’s Here: Samsung’s New Flagship Galaxy Note 9…
 1 day ago
08.24.18
12 items
Twitter Is Outraged After The French Open Bans…
 1 day ago
08.24.18
Nicki Minaj Says She Has No Beef With…
 1 day ago
08.24.18
adidas To Honor New York City With “///…
 1 day ago
08.24.18
Kyrie Irving Now “Little Mountain” After Standing Rock…
 1 day ago
08.24.18
Bas Drops His Latest Album “Milky Way” [LISTEN]
 1 day ago
08.24.18
The Jig: Sony Music Admits That Some Michael…
 1 day ago
08.24.18
Lifestyles of The Rich and Famous Host Robin…
 1 day ago
08.24.18
Do Not Pass OVO: Drake Gets His Own…
 1 day ago
08.24.18
Azealia Banks Felt Disrespected On ‘Wild N’ Out’…
 1 day ago
08.24.18
Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Lingerie Line To Show…
 1 day ago
08.24.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close