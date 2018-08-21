Kruz Newz: DFW Made Another No. 1 Spot on a List!

DFW made the top of another list, this one isn’t a great one. We have the most mosquitos! Get your bug spray out!

Mosquitoes continue to make their presence felt. Find out where your city ranked on this year’s Top Mosquito Cities list. https://t.co/NwFuiV5eeD pic.twitter.com/HRDC8QzH5c — Terminix (@Terminix) August 20, 2018

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: