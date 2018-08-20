N-Word Spewing White Woman Got Wig Tightened Up On DC’s Infamous X2 Bus

For those who have had a reason to ride the X2 bus line in Washington, D.C., then you’re already familiar that it isn’t the route to break bad on even as a Black person. Well, a white woman decided to invite the fade to her life and got her wig tightened up after reportedly spewing the n-word to passengers on the bus.

From local outlet Fox 5 DC:

Emergency crews were called to a bus stop near 2nd and H streets in Northeast D.C. during the Tuesday evening rush hour as a fight spilled out onto the street.

Metro Transit Police said it all started at around 6 p.m. when two women got into an argument on the X2 Metrobus. It is unclear what sparked it.

Cellphone video of the incident posted on Twitter, which has been viewed tens of thousands of times, begins in the middle of the altercation between two riders, with one woman calling others the n-word while exiting the bus along H Street. However, the video clip cuts off after that.

The next video clip appears to show that same woman lying on the street with a bloody face and head as the bus drives away. People on the Metrobus can be heard on the video yelling back at her.

Two suspects were stopped and questioned but no reported arrests. The woman is expected to heal from her injuries after suffering blows to the face and head.

The X2 bus might hold the lion’s share of notoriety for being possibly Washington’s worse bus line but the 70 bus route, the 90 bus route, and even the P12 that runs through Prince George’s County also has its share of struggle. Video of the altercation was rampant online but it seems someone either at Metro’s WMATA headquarters is blocking the footage, or someone sold exclusive rights of the clip.

White folks, don’t use the n-word, period. And most certainly don’t use it with a bus full of Black people on a hot crowded bus. Let this man’s fade here be your guiding light.

I'm not going to like or repost a video that I saw today but I have a little advice. If you live or just visiting Washington, DC and find your way on the X2 bus just find a seat, make no eye contact, and be quiet. #washingtondc #wmata — Damelia (@Dmilss) August 15, 2018

