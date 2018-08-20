CLOSE
Extremely Blessed: 2 Chainz Jumps The Broom With Longtime Girlfriend Kesha Ward In Miami

Looked like a day full of nothing but truuuu love.

The headmaster of Too Real University is officially a married man. 2 Chainz tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Kesha Ward over the weekend Saturday, August 18, with some significant star power in the building. 

Tausheed Epps, 2 Chainz’s real name, and Ward said “I Do” at the Villa Casa Casuarina in Miami in front of family and friends. The posh digs once belonged to famed late designer Gianna Versace. As you would expect, both the bride and groom were dressed to impress. 2 Chainz opted for a classic white Louis Vuitton tuxedo while his bride looked absolutely stunning in a studded mermaid wedding gown.

Now as for the guests, there were some heavy hitters in the building including, Koonye oops we mean Kanye and Kim Kardashian-West and his struggle slides, Monica Brown and Lil’ Wayne just to name a few.

Lil Ye

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on

The wedding comes five months after 2 Chainz asked Ward to marry him while attending the Met Gala back in May.

They have been dating for years and have three beautiful children, Heaven, Harmony, and Halo. We at Hip-Hop Wired wish the couple nothing but success and a long, healthy and prosperous marriage.

See more highlights from the wedding as the couple said “truuuuu” together after being announced as husband and wife.

First dance with moms 🙏🏿🔥

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on

Skreeeeeet @streetexecs

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on

Photo: Noam Galai / Getty

Extremely Blessed: 2 Chainz Jumps The Broom With Longtime Girlfriend Kesha Ward In Miami was originally published on hiphopwired.com

