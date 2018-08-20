CLOSE
Casanova Links With DJ Premier For “Wat U Said?” Single

Cas sounds right at home over a signature Preemo track.

After almost 30 years in the game, DJ Premier proves once again he has the golden touch. He has connected with Casanova for his latest collaborative effort.

For his second one-off collaboration under his Payday Records deal, Preemo crafted a dark piano-driven beat that fits the Brooklyn MC’s aggression accordingly. The record finds Cass putting suspect gangsters on notice for being out of pocket. “You came home gave you chips gave you kicks (You was my man!) / We caught a lick I gave you the whole brick / Paid your lawyer so you charge in 1 stick (Get outta jail!) / Now you flipped, heard you was talking s***!”

The legendary producer says he wanted to keep it street for his follow up to “Our Streets” featuring A$AP Ferg. “I love hardcore Hip-Hop so much, which mentally took me into a darker place and I immediately thought of Casanova,” he told Complex.

He details how the in-studio collaboration was effortless. “I love “Don’t Run” and “Set Trippin” and saw the impact it has in the clubs” he admitted. “I told him that I want to attack the same vibe, but change the tempo into the Preemo tempo. He was there when I made the beat, so he immediately recited the hook to me and I was already sold! I was hoping that he would do his trademark ‘B-B-BOOOM’ which gets me so amped, so when he put this in the song I knew we had a winner!”

In 2017, the Gangstarr Foundation member signed a four single deal with newly relaunched Payday Records which was the home to acts like affiliate artists Jeru Da Damaja and Group Home.

You can listen to “Wat U Said?” below.

