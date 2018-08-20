CLOSE
#BijouStarFiles: Drake Disses Kanye West On Stage In Chicago

Kanye West on Kimmel

Source: ABC / abc

It looks like Drake still wants smoke with Kanye West over his Pusha T. beef.

Drake reignited his feud with Kanye West on Saturday, August 17, dissing the “XCTY” rapper onstage while performing in West’s hometown of Chicago.

Drake, 31, referred to the Yeezy designer, 41, as a failure while spitting rhymes from his track “Know Yourself.”

Instead of the regular lyrics of “Then Kanye dropped / It was polos and backpacks,” the former Degrassi: The Next Generation star could be heard in a fan video saying, “Then Kanye flopped / It was polos and backpacks.”

The crowd could also be heard booing in response.

