Young Thug Reveals “Slime Language” Release Date

Rolling Loud Festival

Young Thug has announced the release date for Slime Language. According to an Instagram post, the album will arrive on Thursday (August 16), the Atlanta-bred rapper’s 27th birthday.

In the caption, he wrote, “On my BIRTHDAY” alongside a photo of what looks to be the cover art. It features the words “Young,” “Stoner” and “Life” spelled out in sign language with green and red paint dripping through the center.

