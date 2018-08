Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Nicki Minaj has the internet going coo coo for Co Co Puffs, aka crazy. “Barbie Dreams ” is the talk of social media due to her secret, secrets being leaked courtesy of Pink Print Princess herself. Did Meek Mill slide in to her Dms or nah ? She exposes more than we were all ready for, press play for the slay.

