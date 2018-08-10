Topher Grace sits down with Xilla Valentine to discuss his role as Grandwizard of The Ku Klux Klan David Duke, in Spike Lee‘s BlacKkKlansman. The film tells the real-life story of Ron Stallworth, a Black man who infiltrated the KKK.

During their interview, Xilla asked Topher if he has ever been excused of being racist and Topher replies not to my face. Topher also breaks down his conscious effort to break from his well-known role on That 70’s Show.

Topher Grace Opens Up About Landing His Role As The Grand Wizard of The KKK was originally published on globalgrind.com

