CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kanye West Still Likes Klan-Friendly President Trump, Per Kim Kardashian [Video]

Yeezy still canceled or nah?

1 reads
Leave a comment
Kim Kardashian on Jimmy Kimmel

Source: ABC / abc

Kim Kardashian confirmed would you probably already figure. Her husband, Kanye West, still likes suspect President Donald Trump.

Kim made the revelation during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (July 30).

“Umm, yeah, I think he really, umm, he really, yeah,” said Kardashian to laughs when Kimmel asked if Yeezy still liked Trump.

When asked if the couple discussed politics, she said, “You know what, no, because I always respect what other [sic] person thinks. And, ya know, to make it clear, when Kanye…we would talk about it, and we would talk about policies, and he doesn’t necessarily agree with his policies. He likes his…personality and how he made it to be President when everyone really underestimated him.”

She added, “He’s not political, so he doesn’t really dig deep into what’s going on and I always knew that. I always knew what he meant.”

So Kanye West “doesn’t really dig deep into what’s going on”? Ya think?

Know who else was underestimated? A Black, community organizer who made it through two terms as President with no scandals.

Kanye West Still Likes Klan-Friendly President Trump, Per Kim Kardashian [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Kanye West Still Likes Klan-Friendly President Trump, Per Kim Kardashian [Video]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trump You Still A Bum: LeBron Says He…
 3 hours ago
07.31.18
adidas For What?: Drake Teases A New Nike…
 3 hours ago
07.31.18
Tristan Thompson Gave Draymond Green The Fade &…
 3 hours ago
07.31.18
Kanye West Still Likes Klan-Friendly President Trump, Per…
 3 hours ago
07.31.18
Beyoncé Reportedly Tapped For Vogue September Takeover
 4 hours ago
07.31.18
The Trailer For Season 2 of ‘Castlevania’ Is…
 4 hours ago
07.31.18
HipHopDX Hits 50 Cent With $3M Lawsuit Over…
 4 hours ago
07.31.18
Drake & Shiggy
#WordEyeHeard: Lala Anthony to Play Kiki in “In…
 4 hours ago
07.31.18
LeBron James Says Donald Trump Is Using Sports…
 9 hours ago
07.31.18
Drake To Produce HBO Series “Euphoria”
 9 hours ago
07.31.18
Bow Wow Is So Tired Of Fame He’s…
 9 hours ago
07.31.18
Noreaga ft. Fat Joe “Don’t Know,” Tory Lanez…
 20 hours ago
07.30.18
Octavia Spencer To Play Haircare Mogul Madam CJ…
 20 hours ago
07.30.18
Rest In Power (Trailer) The Trayvon Martin Story
 21 hours ago
07.30.18
6 Things To Know About Rapper Project Youngin…
 22 hours ago
07.30.18
19 items
Sultry Dancehall Diva Danielle D.I. Has An “Addicktion”…
 22 hours ago
07.30.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close