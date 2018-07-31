CLOSE
Hell Nah: Watch How Tekashi 69 Celebrates His BillBoard Success

We didn’t see this coming or did we ? Watch how your suppose to celebrate when you have a hit song with Nick Minaj landing on the BillBoard 100 top 10 list.

Number 4 is better than 14 . Plus listen for a update as to his recent chain situation.

